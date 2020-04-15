View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
Go

SANDF urges public to wait for feedback on soldiers allegedly abusing citizens

The SANDF has received harsh criticism that some of its members have been heavy-handed in various communities during the lockdown.

The SANDF took to the streets of Alexandra encouraging residents of the township to stay indoors. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
The SANDF took to the streets of Alexandra encouraging residents of the township to stay indoors. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) has urged the public to wait for the conclusion of investigations into allegations that some soldiers have abused civilians.

The SANDF has received harsh criticism that some of its members have been heavy-handed in various communities during the lockdown.

This follows the death of a 40-year-old man in the township of Alexandra, allegedly beaten to death by soldiers.

WATCH: SANDF in Alex: We're not here to kill anyone

The heavy-handedness of some members of the army has been a topic of debate since their deployment.

Chaplain General Monwabisi Jamangile said people must not jump to conclusions.

“The facts need to be completely verified so that the law can take its course.”

Patrolling the streets of Alex on Wednesday, Jamangile said residents were behind the SANDF.

“As we were talking to the people, passing by the people, they were beginning to say they were happy that we were there because they are beginning to understand.”

Investigations into alleged abuse by some members of the army are still continuing.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA