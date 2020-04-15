SANDF urges public to wait for feedback on soldiers allegedly abusing citizens

The SANDF has received harsh criticism that some of its members have been heavy-handed in various communities during the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) has urged the public to wait for the conclusion of investigations into allegations that some soldiers have abused civilians.

This follows the death of a 40-year-old man in the township of Alexandra, allegedly beaten to death by soldiers.

The heavy-handedness of some members of the army has been a topic of debate since their deployment.

Chaplain General Monwabisi Jamangile said people must not jump to conclusions.

“The facts need to be completely verified so that the law can take its course.”

Patrolling the streets of Alex on Wednesday, Jamangile said residents were behind the SANDF.

“As we were talking to the people, passing by the people, they were beginning to say they were happy that we were there because they are beginning to understand.”

Investigations into alleged abuse by some members of the army are still continuing.

