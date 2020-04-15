View all in Latest
SANDF confirms 4 members test positive for COVID-19

It said that none of the workers were uniformed members or part of the group deployed to assist police during lockdown operations.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (not pictured) addresses members of the Gauteng traffic police, the SANDF, taxi associations and commuters outside the MTN Noord taxi rank on 1 April 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (not pictured) addresses members of the Gauteng traffic police, the SANDF, taxi associations and commuters outside the MTN Noord taxi rank on 1 April 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The SANDF has confirmed that four of its members have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the army said that three of the individuals were based in the Western Cape while the other person was in Gauteng.

It said that none of the workers were uniformed members or part of the group deployed to assist police during lockdown operations.

The SANDF said that it had identified quarantine and isolation facilities for its members, as well as their dependents, in preparations for the possibe overflow in military hospitals and sickbays.

