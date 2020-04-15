SANDF confirms 4 members test positive for COVID-19
It said that none of the workers were uniformed members or part of the group deployed to assist police during lockdown operations.
JOHANNESBURG - The SANDF has confirmed that four of its members have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the army said that three of the individuals were based in the Western Cape while the other person was in Gauteng.
The SANDF said that it had identified quarantine and isolation facilities for its members, as well as their dependents, in preparations for the possibe overflow in military hospitals and sickbays.
