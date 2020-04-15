SA records 7 new COVID-19 related deaths, total now at 34
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have donated personal protective equipment to assist in the fight against coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said there were now 2,506 coronavirus infections in South Africa.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Mkhize said the virus had so far claimed 34 lives in total.
"It is with sadness that we report seven new COVID-19 related deaths. Six of these deaths are from KwaZulu and one of them is from the Gauteng."
He said the new deaths were from the past several days, and were only confirmed at a later stage.
He was joined by his deputy Joe Phaahla, Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza and MultiChoice group director Imtiaz Patel.
The two soccer clubs and MultiChoice have donated personal protective equipment to assist in the fight against coronavirus.
#Coronavirus As we wait for the briefing involving Orlando Pirates chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Chiefs’ Kaizer Motaung, health minister Zweli Mkhize confirms the Soweto giants have donated Personal Protective Equipment as well as gloves, masks, goggles, shoe protectors. pic.twitter.com/Qf0Kx5y8OK— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 15, 2020
