SA records 7 new COVID-19 related deaths, total now at 34

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have donated personal protective equipment to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said there were now 2,506 coronavirus infections in South Africa.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Mkhize said the virus had so far claimed 34 lives in total.

"It is with sadness that we report seven new COVID-19 related deaths. Six of these deaths are from KwaZulu and one of them is from the Gauteng."

He said the new deaths were from the past several days, and were only confirmed at a later stage.

He was joined by his deputy Joe Phaahla, Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza and MultiChoice group director Imtiaz Patel.

The two soccer clubs and MultiChoice have donated personal protective equipment to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

