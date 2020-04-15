Ramaphosa given more time to consider request to allow alcohol sales
The Gauteng Liquor Forum wants to be allowed to run a limited service in order to survive.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Liquor Forum has agreed to give President Cyril Ramaphosa more time to consider its request to allow the sale of alcohol during the lockdown.
Ramaphosa has asked to be given until Friday to respond to the forum's request.
They want to be allowed to run a limited service in order to survive.
The Gauteng Liquor Forum said that the response from the president's lawyers showed that he was considering their request.
The group's lawyer Eric Mabuza: "What it shows is that the issues that we've raised despite some complaints from sections of the public, is that the issues we've raised are quite fundamental issues and we're happy that the president has indicated we must wait for Friday."
He said that his clients were not asking for too much.
"We could limit the quantities alcohol that are sold by shebeens and taverns, we could also limit the trading hours. My clients want only a take-away basis."
Ramaphosa will meet with the national command council to discuss government's assistance programme and the request by the liquor forum.
WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 14 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
IMF projects SA’s economy to shrink by 5.8% this year
-
Retail store looted in Athlone despite lockdown
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 14 April
-
South Africans say China is discriminating against Africans over COVID-19
-
Mboweni: SA won't consider IMF's adjustment programme funding
-
Madikizela: It’s impossible for law enforcement to have eyes on every road
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.