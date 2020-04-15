Ramaphosa given more time to consider request to allow alcohol sales

The Gauteng Liquor Forum wants to be allowed to run a limited service in order to survive.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Liquor Forum has agreed to give President Cyril Ramaphosa more time to consider its request to allow the sale of alcohol during the lockdown.

Ramaphosa has asked to be given until Friday to respond to the forum's request.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum said that the response from the president's lawyers showed that he was considering their request.

The group's lawyer Eric Mabuza: "What it shows is that the issues that we've raised despite some complaints from sections of the public, is that the issues we've raised are quite fundamental issues and we're happy that the president has indicated we must wait for Friday."

He said that his clients were not asking for too much.

"We could limit the quantities alcohol that are sold by shebeens and taverns, we could also limit the trading hours. My clients want only a take-away basis."

Ramaphosa will meet with the national command council to discuss government's assistance programme and the request by the liquor forum.

