PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 April 2020

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 06, 11, 25, 31, 46 PB: 09

PowerBall Plus: 03, 04, 25, 31, 46 PB: 08

