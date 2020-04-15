Lesufi: Food parcel donations to be allocated according to dept database
This comes after a councillor in Gauteng was accused of distributing food parcels to his friends.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they didin't want politicians to distribute food parcels, saying all donations would be allocated according to the department’s database.
Lesufi was speaking at the central food bank in Booysens south of Johannesburg on Wednesday.
On Wednesday alone, they department received more than 10,000 food parcels and other supplies from social partners, one of the biggest donations to the department during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Among those making donations are Meal SA, Colgate, Palmolive SA, and Shell South Africa.
Those who are destitute including families without income will be prioritised.
Lesufi explained: “Meal South Africa is giving us 40,000 mealie meals per month, for the next three months.
Operations South Africa, thus far they have made a contribution, excluding today, of R5 million.”
The acting MEC said beneficiaries would be identified through the social department’s database to eliminate chancers.
Lesufi also made a call to other businesses to come forward to ensure that no one was hungry during these trying times as the country fights COVID-19.
