NUM: Implats mineworkers must refuse to work after SMSes sent for their return

On Sunday, the company sent its workers SMSes to return to work on Tuesday. However, the NUM said it was not consulted by the mine.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Tuesday said it reported Impala Platinum mine to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy for its attempts to resume operations this week without consultation.

On Sunday, the company sent its workers SMSes to return to work on Tuesday. But the NUM said it was not consulted by the mine. The company confirmed to media houses on Monday that it sent messages to some employees.

The company indicated last month that it planned to apply to continue with limited operations outside of the essential care and maintenance allowed during the lockdown.

The NUM said its workers should refuse to work at Impala Platinum.

NUM president Joseph Montisetse said the company was meant to consult the union first.

“Companies should consult first the labour movements and we must satisfy ourselves that all the necessary preventative measures against coronavirus are taken,” Montisetse said.

Montisetse said the safety of workers should be a priority.

“We want to tell workers that they should not go to work because first and foremost, the company should consult with the union because we have to talk about the safety of workers, amongst other things,” he said.

He said the union had tried to get answers from the mine but claimed so far they were being ignored.