View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
Go

NUM: Implats mineworkers must refuse to work after SMSes sent for their return

On Sunday, the company sent its workers SMSes to return to work on Tuesday. However, the NUM said it was not consulted by the mine.

Impala Platinum Mine. Picture: Implats.co.za.
Impala Platinum Mine. Picture: Implats.co.za.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Tuesday said it reported Impala Platinum mine to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy for its attempts to resume operations this week without consultation.

On Sunday, the company sent its workers SMSes to return to work on Tuesday. But the NUM said it was not consulted by the mine. The company confirmed to media houses on Monday that it sent messages to some employees.

The company indicated last month that it planned to apply to continue with limited operations outside of the essential care and maintenance allowed during the lockdown.

The NUM said its workers should refuse to work at Impala Platinum.

NUM president Joseph Montisetse said the company was meant to consult the union first.

“Companies should consult first the labour movements and we must satisfy ourselves that all the necessary preventative measures against coronavirus are taken,” Montisetse said.

Montisetse said the safety of workers should be a priority.

“We want to tell workers that they should not go to work because first and foremost, the company should consult with the union because we have to talk about the safety of workers, amongst other things,” he said.

He said the union had tried to get answers from the mine but claimed so far they were being ignored.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA