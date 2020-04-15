Kingsway Hospital shuts emergency dept, halts admissions after COVID-19 outbreak
Netcare said that it had traced the outbreak to a patient who was admitted at the facility on 4 April.
DURBAN - Netcare has closed its emergency department and stopped all new patient admissions at its Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak at the facility.
The group instituted a similar move last week at its St Augustine’s Hospital, also in KwaZulu-Natal, before deciding to shutdown the facility completely.
The patient did not display any symptoms of COVID-19 when he was initially admitted, however, after displaying flu-like symptoms he was tested and it emerged last week Wednesday that he had the virus.
More to follow.
