Mboweni optimistic of rapid upswing in economic growth after deep recession
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni doesn't doubt that COVID-19 would further deepen the country's economic downturn.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that the country's recession would deepen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mboweni said that COVID-19 was one of the greatest challenges that's ever faced South Africa but he’s confident President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen the right path for the country.
The minister said that the out-of-control pandemic would hit an already struggling economy extremely hard.
He said that going into this crisis, the economy was already in recession. He doesn't doubt that COVID-19 would further deepen the country's economic downturn.
Mboweni said that the central scenario for the country’s economy was a deep recession but he's optimistic, saying that this would be followed by a rapid upswing in economic growth.
The finance minister said that these economic pressures meant turning to the World Bank and other financial institutions for relief funding.
WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 14 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Rand falls as economy faces deep recession
-
NUM: Implats mineworkers must refuse to work after SMSes sent for their return
-
IMF projects SA’s economy to shrink by 5.8% this year
-
Chinese economy contracts for first time in decades: AFP survey
-
Mboweni: SA won't consider IMF's adjustment programme funding
-
NUM urges Impala Platinum workers not to go back to work
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.