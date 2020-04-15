View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
Go

Mboweni optimistic of rapid upswing in economic growth after deep recession

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni doesn't doubt that COVID-19 would further deepen the country's economic downturn.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni addressing the media prior to his annual Budget speech on 20 February 2018 in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni addressing the media prior to his annual Budget speech on 20 February 2018 in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that the country's recession would deepen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mboweni said that COVID-19 was one of the greatest challenges that's ever faced South Africa but he’s confident President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen the right path for the country.

The minister said that the out-of-control pandemic would hit an already struggling economy extremely hard.

He said that going into this crisis, the economy was already in recession. He doesn't doubt that COVID-19 would further deepen the country's economic downturn.

Mboweni said that the central scenario for the country’s economy was a deep recession but he's optimistic, saying that this would be followed by a rapid upswing in economic growth.

The finance minister said that these economic pressures meant turning to the World Bank and other financial institutions for relief funding.

WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 14 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA