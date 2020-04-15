IMF projects SA’s economy to shrink by 5.8% this year
The South African Reserve Bank announced on Tuesday that a contraction of 6.1% is forecast for South Africa’s GDP this year.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said economic growth in South Africa was set to follow similar trends in sub-Saharan Africa with the region’s gross domestic product expected to contract 1.6% this year.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced on Tuesday that a contraction of 6.1% is forecast for South Africa’s GDP this year.
• Mboweni: SA won't consider IMF's adjustment programme funding
This came after it announced that the repo rate would drop by 100 basis points to help spur on the economy.
The IMF said the country’s growth is projected to contract 5.8% this year from growth of 0.2% last year.
The leader of the economic intervention workgroup at Business for South Africa, Martin Kingston, said it could be worse. He said a number of factors needed to be taken into account when it came to South Africa’s growth and it was still too early to determine what the final GDP figure would be.
The IMF warned the world could be heading into the worst recession since the Great Depression.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Chinese economy contracts for first time in decades: AFP survey
-
Mboweni: SA won't consider IMF's adjustment programme funding
-
NUM urges Impala Platinum workers not to go back to work
-
Gordhan rejects SAA’s request for R10 billion
-
Pandemic causing deep recession, and it could get worse: IMF
-
Kganyago: MPC won’t hesitate to act if economy worsens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.