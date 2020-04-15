View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
Go

Govt breaks deal as public sector workers wake to no wage increases

The non-implementation of the salary increases sent shockwaves throughout the public service with workers’ hopes that government would change its approach dashed.

FILE: Members of the Public Servants Association (PSA) protest in Pretoria. Picture: EWN
FILE: Members of the Public Servants Association (PSA) protest in Pretoria. Picture: EWN
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public service workers woke up to their regular salary payments on Wednesday morning with government now in direct contravention of a 2018 agreement to increase wages.

Treasury has cut back on the public sector wage bill with a plan to save R160 billion in three years as one of the structural reforms to keep the struggling economy afloat.

However, the state was yet to find favour from worker’s representatives over this approach. The non-implementation of the salary increases sent shockwaves throughout the public service with workers’ hopes that government would change its approach dashed.

According to the 2018 wage agreement that expires this year, workers in salary levels 1 to 7 were meant to receive 5.4% in increases, salary level 8 to 10 4.9%, while those on 11 and 12 should have received 4.4%.

The Public Servants Association (PSA), which has over 230,000 members in the sector, said they were preparing to launch a court application against government over its reneging from the agreement.

A recent special meeting between labour and government held at the Public Service Bargaining Council failed to resolve the impasse.

Government negotiators had proposed that part of the 2018 wage agreement be implemented. They suggested salaries for workers on level 1 to 8 be hiked by 4.4%, allocating the 1.5% meant for pay progressions to the hikes with the shortfall converted to capped leave, which would be redeemable upon retirement.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA