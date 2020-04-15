EWNSPORTINGMOMENTS: How Wayde van Niekerk shook the world

Reflecting on that magical day of his 2016 Olympic final, the champion and world record holder tells EWN what it took to reach that goal.

CAPE TOWN - August 14, 2016 will forever be etched in South Africa’s memory as the day a 24-year-old young man from Cape Town had the world at his fast feet when he took gold in the 400m at the Rio Olympic Games – and broke the world record.

Against two of the world’s fastest 400m runners in history, South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk emerged victorious in what was a perfect race from start to finish. In 43.03 seconds Van Niekerk had beaten Grenada’s Kirani James, American Lashawn Merritt and all other challengers in a pulsating final that left all who watched it, breathless.

It is a classic South African sports story that will live long in our memories. Reflecting on that day, Van Niekerk explained his approach to the race and how he was able to rise above his competitors when it mattered the most.

“I just tried to execute my phases as quick as possible and hold on the final 100m, and that is my mentality in most finals that I run. It’s to go out, do my best, and if I survive, I survive,” he said.

Having won the world championship title in 2015, the pressure was on Van Niekerk to deliver on the Olympic promise he had shown throughout his young career. He had become the poster boy for South African athletics, and millions of hopes back home in South Africa rested on his shoulders.

“You don’t think of fear, but you definitely don’t want to lose, you don’t want to do worse than what you did the year before. I knew that this time around the stakes were high, and I needed to improve on that, so it wasn’t fear but it was more of want to grow,” he said.

When he entered the Olympic Stadium and prepared to line up, there was nothing but racing going through his mind at the time.

“Once we enter the track it’s like tunnel vision. You don’t see much, you don’t hear much, you don’t take note of much. It’s like your emotions are switched off, and everything is just switched off. You’re not really too focused on anything else around you but the fact that you’re about to run that race,” Van Niekerk said. “A lot of the emotions happen during warm-up and all the questions that I had to answer for myself, and all the battles I was fighting within myself mentally happened in my warm-up. But once you enter the stadium and see the crowd and see the environment around you it kind of switches off and you just focus on what needs to be done.”

Van Niekerk, placed in lane 8 and running “blind”, started the race strong, opening up a significant gap between himself and James on his inside over the first 100m.

“During the race, there’s nothing that I believe separates me from anyone else because I see everyone on the starting line as worthy of being a competitor,” Van Niekerk explained.

He maintained that good lead for most of the next 100m, even opening up a little while the rest struggled to catch up. At the 200m mark, the field had closed the gap slightly and Van Niekerk showed a little strain on his face.

Miraculously, over the last 70m Van Niekerk found the strength to power through and open up a 5m gap by the time he crossed the finish line, to shatter the world record.

“That’s always been my mentality when competing. It’s to leave it all on the track and make sure that I’ve given it my best shot,” he said

Van Niekerk credits his coach Ans Botha, for his elevation to the best in the world over 400m. Just seven years after taking up athletics seriously, Van Niekerk had won a world championship and an Olympic gold medal. Botha has been his coach since 2012. He entrusted his running career with the septuagenarian, and it is that training that has made all the difference in his performance to date.

“Everything that I do at the race is a reflection of my training. How I fight at training, how I try not to give up in training, trying to give my all, trying to find little growths, little room for improvement during training,” he said.

Van Niekerk is acutely aware of the effect his achievements have had on ordinary South Africans who look up to him, since his historic moment in Rio.

“The most satisfying thing was the unity it brought. It has always been something special for me to see how I can unite my country, which was insane for me until today, speaking to someone, just hearing how it brought the country together was something very special, the same as what the Rugby World Cup did and just seeing how that brought all of us as South Africans together is something that drives me and motivates me a lot.”

Along the way, Van Niekerk has learnt some life lessons from being at the top of ones’ game.

“The process is not going to be easy. There’s going to be chaos and things that are going to distract you. There are going to be difficulties, there are going to be things that bring you down, but you need to find that peace within all of that, and I think that’s one life lesson I found, not just on the track but in life. Most things most likely won’t go your way for the majority of your life, but you need to find that peace.”