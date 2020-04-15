View all in Latest
eSwatini extends COVID-19 partial lockdown by 3 more weeks, cases reach 16

Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said the latest case was a woman who had travelled to KwaZulu-Natal.

FILE: Five-hundred volunteers have been deployed to carry out mass screening. Picture: 123rf.
FILE: Five-hundred volunteers have been deployed to carry out mass screening. Picture: 123rf.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Kingdom of eSwatini has extended its partial lockdown for another three weeks as confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 16 on Wednesday.

Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said the latest case was a woman who had travelled to KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, doctors from Taiwan have arrived to assist with patient care.

Nkosi said of the 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases that include a 14-year-old boy, eight have recovered.

She said while many of the cases had travelled to South Africa, more local transmissions were now being recorded.

“We are beginning to have some serious concerns with local transmissions and that will change our case definition as we are moving to everyone who presents flu-like symptoms.”

Five-hundred volunteers have been deployed to carry out mass screening.

And the country has received support from Taiwan that includes four specialist doctors and ventilators, thermometers, infrared scanners and surgical masks.

The country’s additional three-week partial lockdown starts from midnight on Wednesday.

