Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer cleared of wrongdoing
This follows a series of allegations of corruption, dishonesty, conflict of interest and abuse of power levelled against him in March.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has been cleared of wrongdoing by an inquiry into his conduct.
This follows a series of allegations of corruption, dishonesty, conflict of interest and abuse of power levelled against him in March.
The Eskom board appointed an external senior counsel to conduct an investigation into the allegations and to advise the board and the group chief executive officer on the way forward.
"The senior counsel conducted his investigation by interviewing witnesses and reviewing the information and documentary evidence provided by the witnesses, including the complainant and other Eskom officials," a statement released on Wednesday read.
In the statement, the board said it was satisfied that there was no wrongdoing and all the allegations were fully investigated.
"The senior counsel has found no basis to the allegations of dishonesty, corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of power levelled against the COO... On all the other allegations against Oberholzer that were put before the senior
counsel, the board is satisfied that these have been fully and adequately ventilated and investigated, and that there is no cause for any action against Oberholzer."
More in Business
-
Vodacom, MTN to spend millions to add network capacity during lockdown
-
Govt breaks deal as public sector workers wake to no wage increases
-
Govt rejection of further funding spells end for SAA, says expert
-
Mboweni optimistic of rapid upswing in economic growth after deep recession
-
Rand falls as economy faces deep recession
-
NUM: Implats mineworkers must refuse to work after SMSes sent for their return
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.