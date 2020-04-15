EC truck, taxi collision claims 11 lives
A truck and a minibus taxi collided head-on on the N2 between Mount Ayliff and Mount Frere on Wednesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has reacted with sadness to a deadly vehicle crash in the Eastern Cape, which claimed 11 lives
All 11 occupants of the minibus were killed while the two occupants of the truck sustained serious injuries.
Mbalula sent his condolences to the deceased's loved ones and wished those who've been injured a speedy recovery.
Spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Payne said: “We understand it was a head-on crash that involved a truck and a minibus taxi. It took place at around 4.30 pm.”
