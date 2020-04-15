COVID-19 quick insights from 14 April

South Africa sees a big daily jump in coronavirus cases and it's all doom and gloom for the economy.

DAY 19 OF LOCKDOWN

BY THE NUMBERS

• We have now recorded 2,415 positive cases since the virus was first detected in South Africa.

• It’s a bigger daily jump than we’ve been seeing in recent days, but the Health Minister ascribes that to the aggressive screening and testing campaign being done in communities.

• We’ve conducted a total of 87,022 tests.

• Globally, nearly 2 million people are confirmed to have caught the virus since it emerged in Wuhan last year, more than 119,000 have died.

THE GLOBAL ECONOMY: RUN, SCREAMING

• The IMF released its World Economic Outlook report, and it’s pretty bleak. They’re warning that the world could be headed for the worst global recession since the Great Depression.

• They expect the global GDP to contract by 3% in 2020, with some countries like Italy set for a very rough ride, with a forecast contraction of 9%.

• The IMF expects a partial recovery in 2021 – but that will depend on the easing of the pandemic.

• The lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of the virus globally have prompted a sudden and profound economic shock and essentially a collapse of normal economic activity, which is “unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes”.

• IMF confirmed more than 90 of its 189 member states have already approached it for some kind of financial assistance.

• The body is advising nations to do what they need to do to address the health crisis first – spending on providing adequate health care and interventions and to try to support struggling citizens and businesses as the after-effects of the pandemic bite.

SOUTH AFRICA’S ECONOMY: A DEEP RECESSION FOLLOWED BY A RAPID UPSWING?

• Finance Minister Tito Mboweni warns we’re in for a deep recession this year.



• Various views on just how deep the recession will be, and how much of a GDP contraction we’ll experience ranging from the sunny OECD forecast that holds that economic growth in South Africa will shrink by less than other emerging markets; to the International Monetary Fund’s initial projections of a 5.8% contraction, to the SARB’s prediction of a 6,1% dip in GDP, to the positively apocalyptic Business For South Africa (B4SA) prediction that a million people will lose their jobs and GDP will contract by 10% (this group consists of business bodies and organisations – it was started just 4 weeks ago to respond to the pandemic).

• Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefed on Tuesday and shared the central scenario they are working with – which is basically a deep recession in 2020, followed by a rapid upswing in growth in 2021 and 2022.

• Importantly – in practice, this will depend on how the global economy adjusts.

• So far, Treasury has tracked a significant decline in retail, hospitality and food and drink transactions (which makes sense given all you can really buy is groceries and medicine under lockdown).

• In order to ensure Health has what it needs to fight the pandemic, Treasury basically has to go back to the drawing board with budgets, in order to reallocate spend from elsewhere to fight or contain the

virus. But this will be a balancing act, as they don’t want to take too much away from initiatives that will drive much-needed growth.

• Mboweni confirmed they are talking to most financial institutions including the World Bank, the NDB and the African Development Bank.

• Treasury has some key fiscal responses to COVID 19:

- Getting clear estimates of what needs to be added to healthcare costs.

- Reprioritising unnecessary expenditure to fund or partly fund those additional costs.

- Tracking the revenue outlook in the wake of the lockdown, and the aftermath.

- Not letting this drag on – looking at a strict one-year timeline.

- Working on a clear timetable or plan to stabilise debt over the current forecast period.

- An economic recovery plan involving structural reforms and a set of reforms within the fiscal system – for example consolidating public entities, and closing SAA and SA Express.

• Mboweni says clarity on the possibility of closing the airlines will hopefully be provided after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

• Just minutes before the Finance Minister briefed, the Reserve Bank governor announced another 100 basis points drop to the repo rate – which means at the very least, you’ll pay less for your debt.

HELP FROM CHINA

• China has donated a large consignment of personal protective equipment to help South Africa tackle COVID-19

• 10,000 N95 masks and disposable gloves, 2,000 medical protective gowns and 50,000 surgical disposable masks (which should last for about 6-8 weeks).

• International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor also referenced claims that South Africans were subjected to racist treatment in China, saying they believe they can accept China’s commitment to address the concerns.

• Pandor says the claims have not caused tension between China and South Africa and says she has been “heartened” by the Chinese government’s response.

COVID-19 IN PRISONS

• An outbreak of COVID-19 at the East London Correctional Centre, with 49 more cases confirmed.

• That brings to 53, the number of inmates confirmed to have contracted the virus.

• 23 officials have also tested positive at the prison.

• St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth has also confirmed its first case of the virus, and an official at the Pretoria head office of Correctional Services has also tested positive.

GLOBALLY

• Spain, Denmark, Italy and Austria have partially relaxed their lockdown conditions, with Spain and Austria allowing a partial return to work.

• Britain, France and India have all extended their lockdowns.

• The number of dead in the UK as a result of the virus has risen to more than 12,000 but the national statistics body suggests it could be way higher than that in reality – following a reconciliation of death certificates that reflected COVID-19 as a suspected cause of death.