Cosatu calls on Collective Bargaining Council to reopen wage talks with govt

This after the government reneged on a 2018 wage agreement that would have hiked public servants’ salaries from Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu)’s public sector unions have called on the Collective Bargaining Council to reopen wage negotiations with the employer to allow for conciliation and mediation.



Meanwhile, the Public Servants Association said it was in last-minute consultations with its lawyers to lodge court papers against the state’s decision.

It’s been coming for a while now; a head to head battle between government and public servants.

Following the government’s failure to pay wage increases on Wednesday morning, when effecting salary payments on public servants, a war between the two sides is inevitable now.

Head of Cosatu’s joint mandating committee on the public service Mugwena Maluleke said: “Our members are very angry that there is no honour of agreement, which was binding and because this is disingenuous to implement the collective agreement to around two, three weeks ago, which they have not honoured.”

According to the 2018 wage agreement that expires this year, workers in salary levels one to seven were meant to receive 5.4% in increases, salary level eight to 10 - 4.9% while those on 11 and 12 should have received 4.4%.

The Public Service Bargaining Council had cancelled all meetings due to the COVID-19 lockdown.