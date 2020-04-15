CoCT refuses to provide shelter for Khayelitsha land invaders

Last week, amid a national lockdown, the city twice tore down shacks erected in the eMpolweni community.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Wednesday said it would not provide shelter for people who invaded city-owned land in Khayelitsha.

The city said the community only settled on the land last week, but activists disagree.

Land rights activists have criticised the City of Cape Town's move to evict residents of the informal settlement during the lockdown aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections.

However, the city does not consider it an eviction, saying it was acting on a court order obtained in March last year.

MMC for human settlements Malusi Booi said the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and the Unlawful Occupation of Land Act forced them to move in quickly.

"The PIE act is very clear that if someone has occupied the site for more than 72 hours, you have to apply for an eviction.”

However, community activist Ntsiki Dlulane said some of those evicted were there since last year.

"A lot of the people who were there, were there even in 2019. So, this is not something that is happening during the lockdown"

She said more than 150 families have been left homeless.