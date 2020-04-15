China says 'seriously concerned' by US freeze of WHO funds

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures as he ordered the funding freeze for "mismanaging" the pandemic.

BEIJING/BELGIUM - China said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organisation, and urged Washington to fulfill its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.

"China is seriously concerned about the US announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organisation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.

"The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic."



The US and China have been sparring over the deadly virus, which was first reported in China and has killed more than 125,000 worldwide.

Trump's latest decision reflects his belief that the WHO has been biased towards China, colluding to prevent the United States' main economic rival from having to be open about the unfolding health crisis.

"We urge the United States to earnestly fulfill their responsibilities and obligations, and support the WHO-led international action against the epidemic," Zhao said, adding that the agency plays an "irreplaceable role" against the pandemic.

The European Union's top foreign policy representative on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump's decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organisation.

"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO," High Representative Josep Borrell said, after Trump froze payments and accused the UN body of "severely mismanaging" the coronavirus epidemic.

"There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic," he said, on Twitter.

"Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders."

The former Spanish foreign minister did not say whether he had consulted with EU member states before making his statement, but it came as other capitals expressed concern.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Washington: "Blaming others won't help. The virus knows no borders."