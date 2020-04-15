China says 'seriously concerned' by US freeze of WHO funds
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures as he ordered the funding freeze for "mismanaging" the pandemic.
BEIJING/BELGIUM - China said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organisation, and urged Washington to fulfill its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures as he ordered the funding freeze for "mismanaging" the pandemic.
"China is seriously concerned about the US announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organisation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.
"The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic."
The US and China have been sparring over the deadly virus, which was first reported in China and has killed more than 125,000 worldwide.
Trump's latest decision reflects his belief that the WHO has been biased towards China, colluding to prevent the United States' main economic rival from having to be open about the unfolding health crisis.
"We urge the United States to earnestly fulfill their responsibilities and obligations, and support the WHO-led international action against the epidemic," Zhao said, adding that the agency plays an "irreplaceable role" against the pandemic.
The European Union's top foreign policy representative on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump's decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organisation.
"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO," High Representative Josep Borrell said, after Trump froze payments and accused the UN body of "severely mismanaging" the coronavirus epidemic.
"There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic," he said, on Twitter.
"Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders."
The former Spanish foreign minister did not say whether he had consulted with EU member states before making his statement, but it came as other capitals expressed concern.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Washington: "Blaming others won't help. The virus knows no borders."
More in World
-
Lockdowns should be lifted in two-week stages to stem COVID-19 spread: WHO
-
ANALYSIS: The big asks Africa needs to table with the IMF & World Bank
-
New Zealand PM takes pay cut as virus hits economy
-
Taylor Swift, Oprah join huge global event to celebrate coronavirus workers
-
COVID-19 EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho's Majoro pleads with Basotho not to return home
-
South Africans say China is discriminating against Africans over COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.