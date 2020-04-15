300 more South Africans to arrive home from Miami this evening
The flight is scheduled to land at OR Tambo International Airport just after 6 pm before proceeding to Cape Town and Durban.
JOHANNESBURG Another 300 South Africans are expected to land on a South African Airways (SAA) flight from Miami on Wednesday evening as the airline continues with repatriation missions.
SAA said it has transported 4,011 passengers in and out of South Africa recently.
It said it had operated 20 chartered passenger flights and two cargo-only flights to Germany and to China over the past few weeks.
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali said more than 3,000 passengers were going overseas while more than 600 South Africans were returning home from Germany, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ghana and Nigeria.
The airline has also transported food, personal protective equipment as well as COVID-19 testing kits, laboratory supplies, and automotive components.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
