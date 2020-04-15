View all in Latest
12 Mediclinic Morningside staff members contract COVID-19

Mediclinic said the group would remain in isolation until they were fully recovered.

Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton. Picture: Google maps.
Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton. Picture: Google maps.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton has introduced strict access measures after 12 of its staff members tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

48 staffers at St Augustine's Hospital test positive for COVID-19

The private hospital group confirmed seven of those infected were health workers. Mediclinic said the group would remain in isolation until they were fully recovered.

It also said all those who came in contact with them were being closely monitored.

“As the safety of our patients, staff, and doctors is a priority, Mediclinic has both internal and external processes guiding our response, in accordance with our stringent protocols, Mediclinic immediately reviewed the situation to identify, as a matter of urgency, all staff, doctors, and patients potentially exposed. The national Department of Health also has firm processes in place governing contact tracing of those exposed to a positive individual,” Mediclinic said in a statement.

WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 14 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

