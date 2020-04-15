12 Mediclinic Morningside staff members contract COVID-19
Mediclinic said the group would remain in isolation until they were fully recovered.
JOHANNESBURG - Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton has introduced strict access measures after 12 of its staff members tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
• 48 staffers at St Augustine's Hospital test positive for COVID-19
The private hospital group confirmed seven of those infected were health workers. Mediclinic said the group would remain in isolation until they were fully recovered.
It also said all those who came in contact with them were being closely monitored.
“As the safety of our patients, staff, and doctors is a priority, Mediclinic has both internal and external processes guiding our response, in accordance with our stringent protocols, Mediclinic immediately reviewed the situation to identify, as a matter of urgency, all staff, doctors, and patients potentially exposed. The national Department of Health also has firm processes in place governing contact tracing of those exposed to a positive individual,” Mediclinic said in a statement.
WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 14 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Family of slain Isipingo shopkeeper lash police for not being in contact
-
Security bolstered at Strandfontein COVID-19 shelter after teen raped
-
NUM: Implats mineworkers must refuse to work after SMSes sent for their return
-
Ramaphosa given time to consider request to alcohol sales during lockdown
-
IMF projects SA’s economy to shrink by 5.8% this year
-
Retail store looted in Athlone despite lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.