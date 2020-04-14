World edges towards 2 million COVID-19 infections with over 120,000 deaths
In South Africa, at least 27 people have died from the coronavirus, 2,415 have tested positive so far and there have been 410 recoveries.
CAPE TOWN - The world is edging towards two million COVID-19 infections, with more than 120,000 deaths.
The United States is the country with the most infections at more than 582,000 and over 23,000 deaths.
China will lift health management restrictions on African nationals following a meeting with representatives from 20 African countries.
The change of policy comes after several African countries complained about the treatment of their citizens, following reports of alleged discrimination against African nationals in that country.
China is concerned about imported cases after slowing down infections to under 84,000 with 3,300 deaths.
India's considering relaxing its COVID-19 lockdown in parts of the country where there are low infections.
The country's prime minister has, however, announced an extension of the national lockdown until 3 May.
India has more than 10,500 cases and over 350 deaths.
Meanwhile, the French economy is expected to shrink by 8% this year. That country is one of the worst affected with almost 138,000 infections and nearly 15,000 deaths.
It's extending coronavirus emergency measures until 11 May.
The International Monetary Fund will provide immediate debt relief to 25-member countries including some of the "poorest and most vulnerable members" like Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen.
