Testing up to 15,000 people per day 'may help' flatten COVID-19 curve

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Amid fears that mass testing may cost the country millions, it has been suggested that testing up to 15,000 people per day may be the only way to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

The country has 10,000 field workers on their door-to-door testing programme to conduct mass screenings for the virus.

While the country is currently sitting on 27 deaths, the increase announced by the Department of Health was the smallest margin since the beginning of the lockdown.

On Tuesday, vaccinologist at Wits University professor Shabir Madhi said South African had taken too long to start mass testing.

Meanwhile, health workers have resumed COVID-19 screenings across the Western Cape on Tuesday following a break over the long weekend.

The nationwide initiative started over a week ago and by Saturday, more than 12,000 had undergone the process in the province.

Eight-hundred-and-fifty-two samples have been referred for testing and authorities have not yet revealed whether anyone has tested positive as a result of community screening.

With 643 COVID-19 infections, Premier Alan Winde said community screening remained a vital step to curb the spread in the Western Cape.

“We must screen and test because it’s a mechanism to help us understand this virus.”

Health officials are back in Mbekweni in Paarl, where the Western Cape launched its community screening drive two weekends ago.

Door-todoor screenings will also be conducted at other communities in the Cape Winelands and along the Garden Route - including Mossel Bay's Asla Park.

In Cape Town, health workers will also come knocking in Kraaifontein, Delft and Kleinvlei.

Residents in Gugulethu, Nyanga, Lotus River, and Grassy Park will also be screened, while Hout Bay's Imizamo Yethu and Bo-Kaap in the city bowl will also be visited.

ANOTHER WAY?

• The DA released its suggested plan for what it called a “smart Lockdown,”

• The idea is that it would run along the same lines as load shedding – with four distinct phases,

• These would be triggered by the rate of spread of the virus, so if the virus is spreading too fast in community transmission, we could level up,

• Stage four is total lockdown (current situation),

• Under stage three conditions, some businesses could get back to work under strict conditions,

• Under stage two, things start getting back to something approaching normality, but with very strict conditions – especially in the case of restaurants, bars, and others,

• Stage one is back to normal life, with air travel starting up again – with the exception of travellers from high-risk countries,

• They use as the key levers for maintaining the slower spread of the virus three aspects – testing, tracing and treatment. A note on this - they are already part of national government’s plans,

• Full details of the plan are available on the party’s Facebook page.