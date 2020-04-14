Crew charged with attempted murder for allegedly throwing stowaways overboard

Police and the South African Maritime Safety Authority are investigating claims made by two Tanzanian nationals.

CAPE TOWN - Police and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) are probing an alleged crime committed at sea involving stowaways.

The authorities are investigating claims made by two Tanzanian nationals that they were thrown overboard late last month after illegally boarding a ship at Durban harbour.

It's alleged that the men boarded the MV Top Grace on 23 March by climbing up the mooring ropes. They then hid in a chain locker.

The pair claimed that after they were found, they were thrown overboard with a make-shift raft, life jackets and bottles of water.

According to the men, they spent two days at sea before washing out at Zinkwazi Beach on KwaZulu-Natal's coast.

Samsa's Tebogo Ramatjie said that the vessel was currently berthed at Richards Bay harbour and the crew's been charged with attempted murder.

They've appeared in court and are out on bail.