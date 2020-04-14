Relaxation of alcohol, tobacco rules may defeat purpose of lockdown – expert

The alcohol, tobacco, and property industries were just some of the fields that had requested a review of the current lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - As pressure mounts for President Cyril Ramaphosa to relax certain national lockdown regulations in a bid to save the economy, there are concerns that any relaxations may defeat the purpose of a lockdown.

The alcohol, tobacco, and property industries were just some of the fields that had requested a review of the current lockdown regulations.

Tuesday is day 18 of the lockdown and companies have already started feeling the pinch, which translated to workers' pockets.

Ramaphosa is faced with difficult decisions as he works with experts to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The president can either relax lockdown regulations in industries like alcohol and tobacco and face a potential spread of coronavirus, or he could keep the regulations intact and see further damage to an already ailing economy.

Vaccinologist at Wits University Shabir Madhi said: “Neither alcohol nor cigarettes form part of critical services in society. And in fact, when it comes to alcohol, if anything, it could be detrimental to our ability to maintain social distancing and interrupt the transmission of the virus.”

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Liquor Forum gave Ramaphosa until midday to relax regulations which would allow them to run a limited service or meet the forum in court.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.