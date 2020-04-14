Rand firms as Chinese trade data lifts riskier currencies
Analysts, however, expect the rand to remain volatile, with a grim outlook for South Africa’s economy after the country imposed some of the toughest restrictions on the continent to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar early on Tuesday, in line with a rally in riskier currencies as China’s trade data painted a less gloomy picture of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic than markets had feared.
At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at R18.0600 per dollar, 0.2% firmer than its previous close.
China’s March exports fell 6.6% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast for a 14% drop and imports fell by less than 1%, compared with a 9.5% drop anticipated by economists.
Analysts, however, expect the rand to remain volatile, with a grim outlook for South Africa’s economy after the country imposed some of the toughest restrictions on the continent to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, including a 5-week lockdown to the end of April that has halted production.
“The world is still concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on economic growth, with many countries still enduring some form of lockdown,” said Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.
South Africa entered a recession in the final quarter of last year as power cuts by state utility Eskom took a toll on the economy.
Government bonds were weaker, with the yield on the 10-year instrument due in 2030 rising 14 basis points to 10.950%.
More in Business
-
Gordhan rejects SAA’s request for R10 billion
-
Pandemic causing deep recession, and it could get worse: IMF
-
Kganyago: MPC won’t hesitate to act if economy worsens
-
COVID-19: Prepare for deep recession as Treasury looks for funding - Mboweni
-
Ramaphosa asks for extension to respond to Gauteng Liquor Forum's demands
-
Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 4.25%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.