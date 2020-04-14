Pandemic causing deep recession, and it could get worse: IMF

The downturn will slash $9 trillion from the world economy, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told reporters as she presented the latest forecasts in the World Economic Outlook.

WASHINGTON, United States - The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the global economy into its deepest recession in a century, cutting world output by 3% this year, and the crisis could get worse, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

If the virus is contained and economies can begin operating again, 2021 should see a rebound of 5.8%, according to the IMF.

But the authors acknowledged the difficulty in making an accurate forecast amid the rapidly changing situation.

With much of the global economy shutdown amid efforts to contain the virus and keep health systems from collapsing, the IMF warned that there are "severe risks of a worse outcome" due to the "extreme uncertainty around the strength of the recovery."

"The cumulative loss to global GDP over 2020 and 2021 from the pandemic crisis could be around $9 trillion greater than the economies of Japan and Germany combined," Gopinath said.

The coronavirus has infected nearly two million people worldwide and killed close to 120,000, bringing travel to a standstill and forcing businesses, shops and restaurants to close.

"Much worse growth outcomes are possible and maybe even likely," the report cautioned, "if the pandemic and containment measures last longer... or if widespread scarring effects emerge due to firm closures and extended unemployment."

"The Great Lockdown" -- as the IMF called the global downturn -- is the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

It also is the first contraction since 2009 during the global financial crisis, but that episode hardly bears comparison. Though the effects lingered, the decline amounted to just 0.1%, and large emerging market economies were still growing at a solid pace.

This year, the only economies expected to be spared from recession are China -- where the virus originated -- and India, but even those countries will see only relatively paltry growth of 1.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

In the depression nearly a century ago, the global economy contracted by about 10% while advanced economies shrunk by 16% from 1929 to 1932. The IMF now expects advanced economies to shrink by 6% in 2020.

The US economy is expected to contract by 5.9% but see growth recover by 4.7% next year.

However, the forecasts assume the pandemic will fade in the second half of the year.

The IMF projects a drop of 7.2% in France and 6.5% in Britain, but the governments in those countries are even more pessimistic, projecting contractions of 8% and 13%, respectively.

MUST WORK TOGETHER

The severe slowdown is "unavoidable," but "substantial targeted fiscal, monetary and financial" measures can soften the blow, the IMF said.

Many governments have already deployed massive spending measures in tandem with central banks that have been pumping liquidity into the financial system to prevent any breakdown.

But Gopinath said even more will be needed once the health crisis is over.

"Once the recovery happens, and we are past the pandemic phase for advanced economies, it would be essential to undertake a broad based fiscal stimulus," she said.

The spending "would be even more effective if it were coordinated across all the advanced economies of the world," she said.

Synchronized actions "can magnify their impact" but also can avoid some of the errors of the past century when countries adopted "futile mercantilist policies... which further worsened the global downturn," the report said.

The Group of Seven advanced economies on Tuesday repeated their commitment to do "whatever is necessary" to support the economy.

And G7 finance ministers and central bank governors also agreed to provide a temporary standstill in debt payments from the world's poorest nations, if the broader Group of 20 agrees.

The G20 includes major emerging market economies like China and Russia.