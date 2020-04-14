NUM urges Impala Platinum workers not to go back to work
The company sent its workers SMSes on Sunday to return to work on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it wasn’t consulted by Impala Platinum of the company’s plans to resume operations this week.
The company sent its workers SMSes on Sunday to return to work on Tuesday.
It announced in March that it intended applying to continue with operations outside of the essential care and maintenance allowed during the lockdown.
But the South African Police Service was turning some employees back home.
NUM president Joseph Montisetse said: “We were not consulted. Some of the workers say they received SMSes saying that they were instructed to the mines. First and foremost, the company must consult with the unions.”
NUM has called on its members not to report for duty at mining companies yet.
He said workers must refuse to work: “We want to tell workers that they should not go to work because first and foremost, the company should consult with the union because we have to talk about the safety of workers, amongst other things.”
Montisetse said the union had sought clarity from the mine.
More in Business
-
Mboweni: SA will not consider funding from IMF to help fight COVID-19
-
Gordhan rejects SAA’s request for R10 billion
-
Pandemic causing deep recession, and it could get worse: IMF
-
Kganyago: MPC won’t hesitate to act if economy worsens
-
COVID-19: Prepare for deep recession as Treasury looks for funding - Mboweni
-
Ramaphosa asks for extension to respond to Gauteng Liquor Forum's demands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.