Mkhize flags COVID-19 related death of Gauteng man as cause for concern
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the 57-year-old victim's results had raised some concerns among medical experts.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday he was concerned about the latest COVID-19 death, given that the Gauteng man had no underlying health conditions.
South Africa's death toll now stands at 27, but the vast majority of those who died from the coronavirus had underlying health complications.
Mkhize said that the 57-year-old victim's results raised some concerns among medical experts.
"This has been the pattern for most of the people that we have seen, with some underlying ailment, as it were, but the one in Gauteng is raising quite a bit of concern for me - he's a 57-year-old male and we do not have a record of the underlying diseases."
The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to at least 2,272, with the country almost three weeks into lockdown.
The minister said that South Africa has a strong plan in place to respond to the pandemic.
"This a long march and it demands a march of national unity, it's a march that requires us to focus and know that each and person's action will count and therefor whatever plans there are, whatever decisions, we need to work together. We know it is difficult."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Education dept slammed for using celebrities in lockdown book club initiative
-
Second W Cape police station closed after officer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Latest COVID-19 data to guide govt on any lockdown extension
-
Lockdown may be best method to quit smoking, says advocacy group
-
Lockdown: Sandu calls for inquiry into allegations of brutality by SANDF
-
DA urges govt to share detailed info on COVID-19 modelling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.