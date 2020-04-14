Minister Majoro not convinced of no COVID-19 cases in Lesotho

The kingdom doesn’t have testing capacity but it has so far sent 23 tests to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro said he didn’t believe statistics that say the country had no coronavirus cases and the hospitals would not be able to treat more than 100 patients

The kingdom doesn’t have testing capacity but it has so far sent 23 tests to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

It has declared a state of emergency, imposed a lockdown and announced economic mitigation measures – but in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Majoro has appealed to citizens in South Africa and China not to return home.

Majoro said the country had allocated R1.2 billion towards its COVID-19 response and the first priority was screening and testing.

“I am not confident at all and i am not convinced that there are no COVID-19 cases in Lesotho. The risks and exposures that we see are completely inconsistent with no case.”

Majoro said 93,000 Basotho rushed home on the eve of the lockdown in South Africa and if another 100,000 were repatriated as many wish, the country’s already ailing health system would not cope.

He said many Basotho are crossing borders into the country illegally.

“Ministry of health estimates 200,000 infections and 10% of them will require hospitalisation, 10% of 200,000 is still 20,000 but there is no bed space for like 20,000 [people] in Lesotho. Let’s say 300 come in, it would be a major burden for Lesotho, we do not want to go any more than 100.”

Majoro said R2.5 million would be spent on upgrading laboratories and the country would also be assisted by private businesses that were contributing towards more laboratories.