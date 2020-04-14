Health MEC Masuku welcomes donations of protective equipment from Bank of China

The provincial Health Department received 30,000 units from the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Tuesday welcomed the donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Bank of China.

The provincial Health Department received 30,000 units from the organisation. Masuku said the PPEs were critical in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the province.

.#Covid19inSA Masuku says yesterday they had their first mortality meeting looking at the spread of the virus. @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/iRwzYptn6y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2020

Gauteng is still the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.

Government’s efforts to combat the spread of the disease relied heavily on aggressive testing, which in turn demanded that first responders are protected.

Masuku said the PPEs were essential.

“We are trying to get enough stock so that we have enough for all our health workers. We’ve got a WhatsApp hotline which we have established that all our health workers can use to report shortages of PPEs,” he said.

#Covid19inSA a makeshift hospital in Nasrec, Johannesburg aimed at complimenting provincial health in the fight against the pandemic @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/KtCvime3aZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2020

The MEC said the public should also not horde surgical masks in order to avoid them running out.

The department said the donations would be sent to a facility where it will be distributed.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.