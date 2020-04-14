Health MEC Masuku welcomes donations of protective equipment from Bank of China
The provincial Health Department received 30,000 units from the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Tuesday welcomed the donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Bank of China.
The provincial Health Department received 30,000 units from the organisation. Masuku said the PPEs were critical in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the province.
.#Covid19inSA Masuku says yesterday they had their first mortality meeting looking at the spread of the virus. @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/iRwzYptn6y— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2020
Gauteng is still the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.
Government’s efforts to combat the spread of the disease relied heavily on aggressive testing, which in turn demanded that first responders are protected.
Masuku said the PPEs were essential.
“We are trying to get enough stock so that we have enough for all our health workers. We’ve got a WhatsApp hotline which we have established that all our health workers can use to report shortages of PPEs,” he said.
#Covid19inSA a makeshift hospital in Nasrec, Johannesburg aimed at complimenting provincial health in the fight against the pandemic @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/KtCvime3aZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2020
The MEC said the public should also not horde surgical masks in order to avoid them running out.
The department said the donations would be sent to a facility where it will be distributed.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Mark Heywood praises govt’s ‘openness’ with public on COVID-19
-
CT matriculants feeling study pressure as lockdown drags on
-
Relaxation of alcohol, tobacco rules may defeat purpose of lockdown – expert
-
Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 4.25%
-
Man arrested for rape of girl (18) at Strandfontein's COVID-19 shelter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.