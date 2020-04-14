View all in Latest
Health MEC Masuku welcomes donations of protective equipment from Bank of China

The provincial Health Department received 30,000 units from the organisation.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on 14 April received the donations of 30,000 personal protective equipment from the Bank of China. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on 14 April received the donations of 30,000 personal protective equipment from the Bank of China. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Tuesday welcomed the donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Bank of China.

The provincial Health Department received 30,000 units from the organisation. Masuku said the PPEs were critical in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the province.

Gauteng is still the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.

Government’s efforts to combat the spread of the disease relied heavily on aggressive testing, which in turn demanded that first responders are protected.

Masuku said the PPEs were essential.

“We are trying to get enough stock so that we have enough for all our health workers. We’ve got a WhatsApp hotline which we have established that all our health workers can use to report shortages of PPEs,” he said.

The MEC said the public should also not horde surgical masks in order to avoid them running out.

The department said the donations would be sent to a facility where it will be distributed.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

