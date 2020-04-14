McIlroy hopes delayed Masters can help end his wait for the green jacket
The Masters is usually the year’s first major, but it will now take place after the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.
BENGALURU - World number one Rory McIlroy expects this year’s Masters to feel a bit different and says the tournament being pushed back to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic could help him win the coveted green jacket.
The Masters is usually the year’s first major but the event had been delayed from its April slot and will now take place after the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, which were rescheduled for August and September.
This year’s British Open has been cancelled due to the outbreak.
McIlroy, who needs the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, said the new date would give it a “different feel”.
“Two of the majors will have already been played, hopefully the Ryder Cup’s already been played. People will be in their routine and in the flow a little bit more,” he said in an Instagram Live chat with the U.S. LPGA’s Michelle Wie.
“I always feel there’s this bit of anticipation going into Augusta, the first big event of the year. There’s all this hype.
“It’s going to be a different Masters this year but personally, maybe selfishly, that’s what I need to get the jacket.”
The Northern Irishman won the U.S. Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, and the British Open in 2014 but his best showing at the Masters was fourth in 2015.
More in Sport
-
A month into lockdown, football forced to play waiting game
-
Kyle Verreynne looks back on the highlight of his career
-
Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare
-
Spurs reverse decision to furlough non-playing staff after fan opposition
-
Kobe Bryant's excellence remembered on anniversary of NBA farewell
-
England's Premier League transfer embargo could follow wage cuts: Neville
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.