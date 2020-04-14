Masuku: COVID-19 makeshift hospital to fit over 2,000 beds

The facility forms part of the government’s response to flattening the curve against COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said a makeshift hospital in Nasrec had the capacity to fit in over 2,000 beds.

On Tuesday, Masuku said phase one of the facility would be ready on Friday. About 500 beds are expected to be moved in by end of the week for the first phase of the plan.

#Covid19inSA a makeshift hospital in Nasrec, Johannesburg aimed at complimenting provincial health in the fight against the pandemic @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/KtCvime3aZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2020

Masuku said it would be for isolation and quarantine: “It’s better to be over-prepared with all the beds than to be underprepared. We just need to facilitate discussions about the rails.”

The MEC said they were also planning for the worst-case scenario: “Being an epicentre means we need to be prepared… so we need to be prepared.”

The department said the facility needed to be ready for any eventuality.

SA MOST TRANSPARENT ABOUT COVID-19 RESPONSE

Veteran activist Mark Heywood on Tuesday said the South African government had one of the most transparent COVID-19 responses compared to the rest of the world.

On Monday night, government held a panel discussion with leading scientists advising the state on its response to the pandemic in which they outlined how South Africa would not be able to escape the crisis, but it had been delayed.

Government was able to flatten the curve for now but in the next few days, specialists would have to assess the true reflection of the community transmissions.

Heywood said government was open with the public and that should be applauded.

“I don’t think there is any country in the world where people have been given such a clear idea of the science and its relationship with the public health strategy. So, as we sit here at this moment in time, I feel very proud and almost patriotic,” Heywood said.

He said, however, that critical constructive questions needed to be posed to government during this pandemic.

