Mark Heywood praises govt’s ‘openness’ with public on COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran activist Mark Heywood on Tuesday said the South African government had one of the most transparent coronavirus (COVID-19) responses compared to the rest of the world.

On Monday night, government held a panel discussion with leading scientists advising the state on its response to the pandemic in which they outlined how South Africa would not be able to escape the crisis, but it had been delayed.

Government was able to flatten the curve for now but in the next few days, specialists would have to assess the true reflection of the community transmissions.

Heywood said government was open with the public and that should be applauded.

“I don’t think there is any country in the world where people have been given such a clear idea of the science and its relationship with the public health strategy. So, as we sit here at this moment in time, I feel very proud and almost patriotic,” Heywood said.

He said, however, that critical constructive questions needed to be posed to government during this pandemic.

