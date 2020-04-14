Man arrested for rape of girl (18) at COVID-19 shelter in Strandfontein

The attack happened on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old girl at a makeshift shelter for homeless people in Strandfontein in Mitchells Plain.

The attack happened on Wednesday.

The City of Cape Town's Zahied Badroodien: "This matter was then immediately escalated to the camp management who at that stage had already withdrawn the individual from the camp and taken her to a number of facilities where she was examined and discharged."