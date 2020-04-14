Man accused of raping teen at CT shelter for the homeless granted bail

Thirty-six-year-old Wassiem Abraham was arrested at the Strandfontein sports grounds site on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of raping a teenager at a temporary shelter for homeless people during the COVID-19 lockdown has appeared in court.

It's alleged the 18-year-old woman was raped there last week.

It's not clear whether 36-year-old Wassiem Abraham was among the homeless people brought to the Strandfontein site to be screened and accommodated during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The accused appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates court on Tuesday and has been charged with rape.

The state opposed bail, however, the court set it at R2,000.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night and was officially reported on Friday. The matter has been postponed to May.

More than 1,500 homeless people moved to the site more than a week ago, where large marquee tents have been set up.

Those living on the streets across Cape Town will be accommodated at the facility for the duration of the lockdown.

