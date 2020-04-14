View all in Latest
Makhubo ‘worried’ about implications of alleged misinformation in Alex

Hundreds of people queued outside Malboro Gardens Secondary School after allegedly being told by a local businessman that they would receive food parcels.

FILE: Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said he was worried about the implications of the situation that transpired in Alexandra township earlier on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people queued outside Malboro Gardens Secondary School after allegedly being told by a local businessman that they would receive food parcels.

Residents waited for a long time refusing to leave after being told by police and the army that they were violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Makhubo visited the area and brought food for a family that has 20 children living in a two-bedroom home.

“As we’re saying, we’re going to talk to our partners not to make promises they can’t keep because people start making allegations and blaming people who were not there at that time.”

So far, 143 new infections have been recorded in the country bringing the total number of infections 2,415.

