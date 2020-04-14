Madikizela: It’s impossible for law enforcement to have eyes on every road
Over the Easter weekend, 15 taxis were sent back to the Western Cape from the Eastern Cape because passengers didn't have adequate documentation.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said it was not possible for law enforcement agencies to have their eyes and ears everywhere while policing the province's roads
There was also at least one case of a traveller who was allegedly in possession of a fraudulent death certificate.
Madikizela said it was inevitable that some people would slip through the cracks and succeed at breaking road rules implemented for the duration of the national lockdown.
He said the majority of people who made their way to the Eastern Cape by taxi travelled to the province to attend funerals and were in possession of the relevant permits.
“In this case, permits are issued under the National Disaster Management Act. The issuing of permits in this instance were by the police stations and magistrates. So those people who managed to go through with fake documents, the law must take its course.”
Eastern Cape Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said it was disturbing that so many people tried to make their way into the province illegally.
