Lockdown: Sandu calls for inquiry into allegations of brutality by SANDF

In the latest incident, an Alexandra man died allegedly at the hands of law enforcement officials.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) on Monday called for an inquiry into allegations of brutality by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

There were several allegations of abuse by police and soldiers since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the latest incident, an Alexandra man died allegedly at the hands of law enforcement officials. The police and the SANDF were yet to give their side of the story.

Sandu expressed concern about allegations of brutality against members of the army. The union called for an investigation against those implicated.

“The SANDF should identify the members implicated and withdraw them from deployment pending the finalisation of a criminal investigation,” said Sandu national secretary Pikkie Greeff.

Legal expert Seda Jazbay warned that attacks on civilians by members of the security forces would have far-reaching legal implications for government.

“There are legal implications if it’s found that deadly force was used to enforce the regulations and if they’re found to be overbearing, they could be damages,” Jazbay said.



Several videos were widely shared on social media showing some police and army officials being heavy-handed while enforcing the lockdown regulations.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.