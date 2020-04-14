Lockdown: Sandu calls for inquiry into allegations of brutality by SANDF
In the latest incident, an Alexandra man died allegedly at the hands of law enforcement officials.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) on Monday called for an inquiry into allegations of brutality by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
There were several allegations of abuse by police and soldiers since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In the latest incident, an Alexandra man died allegedly at the hands of law enforcement officials. The police and the SANDF were yet to give their side of the story.
Sandu expressed concern about allegations of brutality against members of the army. The union called for an investigation against those implicated.
“The SANDF should identify the members implicated and withdraw them from deployment pending the finalisation of a criminal investigation,” said Sandu national secretary Pikkie Greeff.
Legal expert Seda Jazbay warned that attacks on civilians by members of the security forces would have far-reaching legal implications for government.
“There are legal implications if it’s found that deadly force was used to enforce the regulations and if they’re found to be overbearing, they could be damages,” Jazbay said.
Several videos were widely shared on social media showing some police and army officials being heavy-handed while enforcing the lockdown regulations.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Second W Cape police station closed after officer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Latest COVID-19 data to guide govt on any lockdown extension
-
Mkhize flags COVID-19 related death of Gauteng man as cause for concern
-
Lockdown may be best method to quit smoking, says advocacy group
-
DA urges govt to share detailed info on COVID-19 modelling
-
2 British men arrested for entering SA despite warnings on lockdown rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.