Lockdown may be best method to quit smoking, says advocacy group
The Tobacco, Alcohol and Gambling Advocacy Action Group says the lockdown may be a blessing in disguise for many smokers.
JOHANNESBURG - A group of Gauteng liquor dealers is preparing for court action to try and relax the conditions around alcohol sales under the national lockdown.
Currently, there is a blanket ban on the sale of liquor during the lockdown period.
Two of South Africa's major legal vices are unavailable right now - the second being cigarettes - with no cigarettes allowed to be sold for the duration either.
The Tobacco, Alcohol and Gambling Advocacy Action Group's Peter Ucko said on Monday that this might be a blessing in disguise for many smokers.
"Around the world it's been promoted as Q&Q - quit in quarantine - and seen as an opportunity because cold turkey is by and large he best way to quit smoking. Of course, there is a little bit of drama, there is a little bit of trauma."
Ucko has this advice for smokers who're in withdrawal.
"There are those agonising withdrawal symptoms where you feel 'I want a cigarette, I've got to smoke'. But those feelings pass, they come back again but they pass again. The best way to kill the craving is to starve it to death, so here we have the best method of quitting smoking cold turkey being forced on everyone."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Latest COVID-19 data to guide govt on any lockdown extension
-
Mkhize flags COVID-19 related death of Gauteng man as cause for concern
-
Lockdown: Sandu calls for inquiry into allegations of brutality by SANDF
-
DA urges govt to share detailed info on COVID-19 modelling
-
2 British men arrested for entering SA despite warnings on lockdown rules
-
FS Health MEC pleased with COVID-19 screening progress in province
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.