Lockdown leaves Omotoso sex trafficking trial in limbo

Peter Daubermann, who represents televangelist Omotoso and his co-accused - Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, said that due to the nationwide lockdown the trial couldn't resume today.

CAPE TOWN - The lockdown has also impacted the sex trafficking trial of controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others.

The trio was meant to be back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho pleaded not guilty to a string of charges, including human trafficking and rape.

The matter was therefore remanded until 20 April but that date was set before the lockdown was extended until the end of April.

It's therefore unclear when a new date will be set for the trial to continue.

Setbacks are nothing new in this matter - the case was postponed on numerous occasions since it started, mostly due to appeals brought by the defence.

The court has already heard from two women who've detailed how they were allegedly sexually abused by Omotoso while they were members of his church.