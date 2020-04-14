Kyle Verreynne looks back on the highlight of his career
The 22-year-old made his debut against Australia a month later scoring 48 at Boland Park as South Africa won the game by 74 runs.
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas batsman Kyle Verreynne has on Tuesday reflected on his breakthrough season into the national side and said he has gained some valuable experience over the summer.
Verreynne was named in the ODI squad that played against England in January, but he didn’t feature in that series.
The 22-year-old made his debut against Australia a month later, scoring 48 at Boland Park as South Africa won the game by 74 runs.
Verreynne said being part of that England series helped him against Australia.
“You get to experience a team environment. I got a chance to interact with all the players and sort of experienced what being part of an international setup was like. Training with the guys as well, you sort of understand the level of intensity that is required at that level and I think it really prepared me for what I encountered against Australians,” he said.
Verreynne said there were a lot of highlights for him from this past season.
“For me, red ball cricket is really enjoyable, so to score two centuries in two innings in the 4-day series against the Titans was really nice. Then going on to win the MSL with the Paarl Rocks was really special. I think obviously my international debut in Paarl against Australia was so far the highlight of my career, and then being able to do reasonably well in that game was really special,” he said.
Verreynne said spending time with the likes of Jacque Kallis was invaluable. Kallis was part of the coaching setup as a batting consultant over the summer.
“Working with Jacques Kallis was really enjoyable, obviously being a Wynberg old boy, there's already that connection and then I think just being able to tap into his brain and find out what works for him at international level and what made him successful for so long, is something that you don't always have the opportunity to do,” he said.
