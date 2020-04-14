Second W Cape police station closed after officer tests positive for COVID-19
The Western Cape's Hermanus Police Station is being decontaminated, and contact tracing is under way.
CAPE TOWN - The Hermanus Police Station has become the second station in the Western Cape to close its doors in as many days due to the coronavirus.
SAPS members at Hermanus and Athlone police stations tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
Athlone Police Station has since been decontaminated and reopened, while cleaning is under way in the Overberg town of Hermanus.
Cluster Commander of the Overberg district Donovan Heilbron said that the Hermanus Police Station was being sanitised and decontaminated and contact tracing was underway.
None of the officers who came into contact with the infected SAPS member have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus but they will remain in self-quarantine.
Police officers who didn't come into contact with their infected colleague are continuing to work from a mobile facility which has been set up.
There are currently nine confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Overstrand municipal area, which includes the communities of Hermanus, Hawston, Kleinmond and Zwelihle, among others.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
