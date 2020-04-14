Equal Education: School feeding schemes must continue as an essential service

The group says its recommendation should be implemented urgently as hunger and malnutrition compromised children's immunity.

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Equal Education (EE) has recommended that schools be deemed essential service facilities so they could serve as food parcel collection points.

The group accused the Basic Education Department of failing to institute clear and coordinated interventions to make sure children who usually get their meals at school continued to do so throughout the lockdown.

It’s been almost a month since schools shut in the country and many pupils have not been able to receive regular meals.

EE accused government of failing to ensure there was a solid plan for pupils in many townships and rural areas who depended on the single meal they received at school.

“As we enter the third week of a national lockdown, and with the president announcing the extension of the lockdown until the end of April, a pressing need is ensuring that learners have continued access to critical nutrition provisioning.

“Nine million children ordinarily benefit from the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP). For many of these learners, the meal received at schools is often the only meal received for the day,” the organisation said.

The rights group recommended that school buses be used to facilitate mobile collection and deliveries to remote areas.

Equal Education said its recommendations should be implemented with the utmost urgency, adding that hunger and malnutrition were serious concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic as they both compromised immunity.