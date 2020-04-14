DBE warns public not to buy stolen items from burgled schools
Vandals, burglars, and arsonists have committed crimes during the state of disaster with over 180 schools targeted since the start of the national shut down.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department (DBE) on Monday warned people not to buy any of the items stolen from schools across the country during the nationwide lockdown.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those who had destroyed infrastructure, stolen learning equipment, and set fire to facilities.
“At the last count, we had over 180 schools which had been vandalised with expensive learning equipment stolen from those schools. We continue to receive reports from other provinces which indicate that other schools have also been vandalised,” said the department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
Mhlanga said if communities failed to safeguard their schools, pupils would suffer.
“The learners from schools which have been vandalised are going to be negatively affected because it means in those schools learning and teaching will not commerce like in other schools,” he said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
