Education dept slammed for using celebrities in lockdown book club initiative
Some social media users slammed the move by the department for failing to provide qualified tutors with education qualifications.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has received widespread criticism for hiring celebrities to participate in its online learning platform during the national lockdown.
Personalities including DJ Sbu, Somizi Mhlongo, and Pearl Modiadie joined the department’s book club initiative in which public figures would read e-learning material to pupils.
Primary school teacher Grace Ngele said educators across the country were undermined.
“It shows that they think being a teacher is really easy, it’s not that simple. Already we are struggling to find a way to teach our learners online and a lot of learners don’t have the resources to access such platforms,” she said.
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the celebrities volunteered to promote the digital school, which has reached over 30,000 pupils so far.
“Famous faces encouraging South Africans to read should not be a cause for any negative reaction. Anyone should be allowed to promote reading. We encourage all South Africans to get involved in matters of education. Society needs to do all that it can to make sure that learners remain engaged, even during the lockdown,” he said.
I am a qualified teacher, I hold a Bed FET degree and LLB, have taught for 9 years, have had 6 consecutive 100%s and distinctions in my career as a teacher, have been a parent, developed black societies and built the nation,bt who cares coz I'm no celeb#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/33KPq2mzss— Zarmoh Luthuli (@ZarmohLuthuli) April 13, 2020
Please respect my profession I am a qualified experienced physical science and mathematics teacher Grade 8-12. I hold BSc Chemistry and PGCE #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/lMUqBtK2oN— Khutjo Manyashi (@Salomemanyashi) April 13, 2020
The Department of Basic Education never consulted with SADTU about plans to hire celebrities to teach. We totally reject any plan that seeks to undermine the teaching profession #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers @TimesLIVE @DBE_SA @SADTUKZN @POWER987News— SADTU National. (@SadtuNational) April 13, 2020
I'm teaching grade 12 physical science from home in this lockdown#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/ztPFFasjt0— Bhut'Omdala (@NgemaMsizi) April 14, 2020
It takes a teacher to produce a doctor. Respect our profession and let them do the job who are capable and qualified. #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers so allow the graduates without a job to do a smart piece of work. pic.twitter.com/asyHEXhARv— nick (@MrRattie) April 13, 2020
#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers Instead of complaining, I will say this. Thank you for acknowledging the importance of what we do and we will carry on doing so to the best of our abilities once this virus passes. Celebs are pretenders. Nothing more, nothing less. pic.twitter.com/2hamuCipZ5— Hannib8l (@hannib8l) April 13, 2020
@DBE_SA this digital school is a great initiative during the #Covid19inSA period, but hiring celebrities that are not qualified Educators is disrespectful to unemployed qualified Educators in SA. Please fix this #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers— Elroy Sukwana (@ElroySukwana) April 14, 2020
Cc @CyrilRamaphosa & @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/Ixq8G3cVLo
