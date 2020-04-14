View all in Latest
Education dept slammed for using celebrities in lockdown book club initiative

Some social media users slammed the move by the department for failing to provide qualified tutors with education qualifications.

Personalities including DJ Sbu, Somizi Mhlongo, and Pearl Modiadie joined the department’s book club initiative in which public figures would read e-learning material to pupils during national lockdown. Picture: Twitter.
Personalities including DJ Sbu, Somizi Mhlongo, and Pearl Modiadie joined the department’s book club initiative in which public figures would read e-learning material to pupils during national lockdown. Picture: Twitter.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has received widespread criticism for hiring celebrities to participate in its online learning platform during the national lockdown.

Personalities including DJ Sbu, Somizi Mhlongo, and Pearl Modiadie joined the department’s book club initiative in which public figures would read e-learning material to pupils.

Some social media users slammed the move by the department for failing to provide qualified tutors with education qualifications.

Primary school teacher Grace Ngele said educators across the country were undermined.

“It shows that they think being a teacher is really easy, it’s not that simple. Already we are struggling to find a way to teach our learners online and a lot of learners don’t have the resources to access such platforms,” she said.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the celebrities volunteered to promote the digital school, which has reached over 30,000 pupils so far.

“Famous faces encouraging South Africans to read should not be a cause for any negative reaction. Anyone should be allowed to promote reading. We encourage all South Africans to get involved in matters of education. Society needs to do all that it can to make sure that learners remain engaged, even during the lockdown,” he said.

