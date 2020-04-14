CT matriculants feeling study pressure as lockdown drags on

Scared and anxious is what some matriculants have described the current period of uncertainty, as they continue to study and do their schoolwork as best they can from home.

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town matriculants have expressed their concerns over the impact the lockdown could have on their readiness for the 2020 exams.

Schools closed in mid-March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak to try to curb the spread in South Africa.

Thereafter, government implemented a nationwide lockdown which entails only essential services being allowed to operate. And now the lockdown has been extended, resulting in further stress for the class of 2020.

Aneeqah Soeker, from Islamia College, said that she was feeling the pressure.

"I'm worried because I've never done this before. I have never had to do online school or teach myself things like maths and physics."

Jeneal Mentor is a matriculant at South Peninsula High and he echoed Soeker's comments: "I feel very anxious because we're not getting the interaction with the teacher in class anymore. I feel that the interaction really helps with the work we have."

The Basic Education Department has partnered with the SABC to launch a multimedia learner support initiative aimed at limiting the impact of the lockdown on the school calendar.

The department said that the programme started last week and was being aired across three SABC TV channels and 13 radio stations.

It said that the series was there to provide curriculum support lessons to pupils in grades 10 to 12. Some of the subjects that are being covered include maths, physical science and accounting.

The initiative was also launched in anticipation of the mid-year exams in June.

