COVID-19: Working from home a new reality for many South Africans

Lounges, kitchens and bedrooms have been turned into offices and some seem to enjoy the experience.

CAPE TOWN - As we head into the third week of a nationwide lockdown, working from home has become the new reality for many.

Lounges, kitchens and bedrooms have been turned into offices and some seem to enjoy the experience.

However, there are challenges such as bandwidth and internet connections, trying to manage children at home and other distractions.

Kevin Carlse said despite exceeding his normal eight-hour shift daily, he enjoyed working from home because he was with his family.

The father of one said woke up at 6:30 am and at 7 am, set up the laptop to start working.

He said that gave him a two-hour head start before his son got into full energy mode: "It is a bit difficult having an almost two-year-old little boy in the house, always wanting to play and I always feel bad saying no to him, so I try to give him five minutes of attention here and there."

Psychologist Cathy Angus said there were advantages such as having a flexible schedule and being able to wear what you like, even though it was said that it was useful to slip on a pair of shoes so that it felt like you were 'at work'.

Angus said being disciplined was key: "Going to watch TV does not help. We have to have a routine. The things we do at home are very different from the things we do in the office. Also, there are no bosses watching you."

She adds its concerning that people are sitting in front of a computer screen for hours.