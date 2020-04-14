COVID-19 quick insights from the Easter weekend

South Africa's COVID-19 infections and deaths rise but the country is bucking the trend of the global coronavirus curve.

18 DAYS DOWN; 17 TO GO... THEORETICALLY

BY THE NUMBERS

• There are currently 2,272 COVID19 cases since the disease first arrived in SA – that’s a jump of 99 new cases.

• The total number of dead now stands at 27 – another two deaths confirmed on Monday, 1 in the Western Cape (a diabetic hypertensive man), 1 in Gauteng with no known underlying diseases.



• Bear in mind there’s a general lag of between 14 days on the numbers – so the current numbers we are seeing and dealing with - the confirmed cases were mostly actually infected with the virus 14 days ago.

• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed more than 438,000 people have been screened. Of those, 4,537 have been referred for testing.

• Contact tracers have identified 11,406 contacts of the people who have tested positive, and most have been identified interviewed and processed.

• In total, 83,663 tests have been completed – just over 21,000 of those are in the public sector – that number is ticking up nicely – this is important because the mass screening and testing campaign is what is going to give us a true sense of the state of play.

• The daily numbers are not live – they get closed off at midnight each day, and then calculated and reconciled during the day before they are released – so, there's a slight lag on a daily basis.

THE HEALTH MINISTER’S TECHNICAL BRIEFING

• A very comprehensive, well-explained presentation by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, chair of the ministerial advisory committee.

• He referenced our pretty unique curve that initially was tracking the exponential path we’ve seen everywhere else in the world, and then almost abruptly flattened in the first week of lockdown.

• Why is our curve unique in the world? Could it be because we are testing less? Or because we are testing less in poor areas? Or is it a genuine effect of the interventions that went before lockdown, and the lockdown?

• Karim makes the case that it is genuine, saying we have ramped up testing; and around about the time of the plateau in numbers, we started to see a sharp increase in testing by the public health service – so that discounts the first two options. He infers then that the effect is real... but with the rider that this is not definitive.

• The upshot is that the way we are tracking at the moment, it appears we might have headed the mass community transmission off at the pass. If this tracks in the weeks to come – this is seriously significant.

• BUT!!! AND THIS IS A HUGE BUT, the most likely future scenario is that lockdown ends, and infections spike exponentially.



• That means the lockdown is just kicking the can down the road, and interestingly, government’s messaging seems to have switched to “buying us time” - that means time to get adequate testing protocols in the

field (they are now talking about ramping up capacity to 50,000+ a day), time to deal with potential disease hotspots, time to gear up for mass hospitalisations etc.

• One of the interventions that’s unique to SA is the active case-finding process – that sees a virtual army of community healthcare workers actively seeking out potential infections, rather than simply waiting for those cases to present at hospitals.

• THIS WEEK WILL BE CRUCIAL – by 18 April we’ll know whether community transmission has remained low.



• As to the length of the lockdown – that's being decided on the basis of average daily cases – an indication that if those new cases come down to an average of 44 per day, we could afford to ease the lockdown somewhat.

• Government plan has 8 stages in total – we're currently in stage four. Stages 5 through 8 involve hotspot surveillance, ensuring the health care system is ready to deal with peak infections (planning for this has been underway for a month already), dealing with deaths, increased numbers of funerals and the mental health aspects of the peak, and then ongoing vigilance to ensure the virus doesn’t cycle again.

THE PROBLEM WITH PRE-PRINTS

• You'll be hearing a lot about “Pre-Print” studies in the weeks and months to come.

• A pre-print study, is a full draft research paper that has been shared publicly, but has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.



• Researchers put these studies on pre-print servers, often in an attempt to help advance thinking around a topic that is moving rapidly, or to simply to get feedback or suggestions of new studies or data that could help strengthen their argument.

• Because they have yet to be peer-reviewed or published, you can’t take them as gospel science.

• The BCG paper that hypothesises that there might be a link between mass BCG (anti severe forms of TB) inoculations, and a lower COVID-19 disease load has been getting a lot of air time and column inches - that was a pre-print.

• Australia is now starting a trial with frontline healthcare workers to try and establish whether the BCG vaccine can somehow lower the risk of contracting COVID-19.

• As yet, there is no actual data to suggest this is the case - it’s all just a hypothesis, and there’s no proven correlation.

THE ECONOMY

• Things are looking pretty bleak – SARB predicting a GDP contraction of between 2% and 4% this year.

• The World Bank in Africa calling the contraction higher – between 2,1% and 5% for sub-Saharan Africa, with the possibility that the three richest nations – Nigeria, Angola and South Africa will be hit even harder (some projections putting the GDP contractions as high as 7% - specifically for Angola and Nigeria that make a lot of their money from oil).

• This will be the region’s first recession in a quarter-century.

• World Bank also warning of a possible trifecta of damage to Africa – not just to GDP growth, but also as lockdowns lead to a decrease in agricultural production, prompting a potential food crisis. The third aspect is a likely decrease in the volume of food imports to Africa.



• President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU head, has assembled a trio of African envoys, including former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, to make the case for aid and debt relief for the continent.

• The IMF and World Bank will be going ahead with their scheduled Spring meetings – albeit via teleconference – and Ramaphosa will be there too, making the case in person.

ANOTHER WAY?

• The DA released its suggested plan for what it called a “smart lockdown”.

• The idea is that it would run along the same lines as loadshedding – with four distinct phases.

• These would be triggered by the rate of spread of the virus, so if the virus is spreading too fast in community transmission, we could level up.

• Stage four is total lockdown (current situation).

• Under stage three conditions, some businesses could get back to work under strict conditions.

• Under stage two, things start getting back to something approaching normality, but with very strict conditions – especially in the case of restaurants, bars etc.

• Stage one is back to normal life, with air travel starting up again – with the exception of travellers from high-risk countries.

• They use as the key levers for maintaining the slower spread of the virus three aspects – testing, tracing and treatment. A note on this - they are already part of national government’s plans.

• Full details of the plan are available on the party’s Facebook page.

MINISTER ZWELI MKHIZE ON FACEMASKS

• The minister has now officially recommended the wearing of masks – but with the important proviso that they are not a primary prevention strategy, and must be used in concert with hand-washing and social distancing.



• He’s recommending cloth masks - to ensure that N95 masks and surgical masks are kept for those who really need them – the health care workers.

• The facemask doesn’t necessarily stop you from getting the virus (there’s no reliable evidence to suggest it does), but the ministry believes there’s enough evidence to suggest it reduces how much virus you “share” with the world if you have already contracted it (a small study has suggested the virus particles are present in exhaled air of 30% of positive people tested).

• Here are the rules for masks:

It must cover the nose and mouth completely.

You need to keep it on whilst coughing and sneezing.

Don’t touch it or fidget with it when it’s on, and don’t touch the inside of the mask (the part that lies against your face) .

Wash your hands before and after putting the mask on and taking it off.

Wash the mask with warm soapy water and iron when dry.

Change the mask when it is wet or visibly soiled.

Make sure you have two masks, so you still have one when the other is being washed.

GLOBALLY

• The WHO briefed on the current state of play – with a warning that the spread of the virus ramps way faster than it winds down - so dropping lockdown all at once is a very bad idea.

• Tomorrow the WHO will publish its updated guidelines and strategies for countries considering relaxing lockdowns under 6 broad points:



that transmission is controlled;

that adequate systems are in place to monitor potential outbreaks, trace contacts of positive people, and impose isolation/quarantine where necessary;

That outbreak risks are minimised in places like hospitals and nursing homes;

That preventative measures are in place at schools and workplaces;

That importation risks can be managed;

That adequate communication and information campaigns are in place to inform and empower citizens



• They also expressed concerns that European countries would simply lift their lockdowns simultaneously, and so precipitate another massive spike in cases a few weeks down the line.