COVID-19: Prepare for deep recession as Treasury looks for funding - Mboweni

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has made it clear that the outside funding would go towards fighting the pandemic and not funding any other state programme.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday said government may have to approach global lenders to help equip the country’s healthcare system to deal with COVID 19.

Mboweni has given a rare media briefing on the effects of the coronavirus on the country’s economy.

He’s warned South Africans to prepare for a deep recession, but said their forecasts were hopeful that growth would rebound slightly in 2021.

The finance minister said the pandemic was not only a health shock, which would stretch the resources of our health care system to the limit.

It is also a domestic economic shock because the decision to lock down the nation will reduce economic activity, both from a demand side and a supply side.

He said as a result of all these pressures, the National Treasury was exploring all funding avenues to finance all COVID-19 related programmes aimed at addressing the pandemic.

The funding avenues will not be limited locally but will include exploring all global partners and international finance institutions.

These funding transactions will be announced officially once concluded.

